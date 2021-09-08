Eagles Injury Report: Brandon Brooks among 4 players listed as limited participants
Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/5MB3rU4Kpx
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2021
The Eagles released their first official injury report of the 2021 NFL season and Brandon Brooks is a player to watch, as he’s dealing with a knee injury.
Landon Dickerson is still working his way back from ACL surgery along with Rodney McLeod and both players could be game-time decisions despite being cleared and on the active roster.
Davion Taylor has been dealing with a calf injury since the middle of training camp and will likely be a game-time decision as well.
Light injury report for the Falcons.
Limited: LB Brandon Copeland (hamstring).
That's it. That's the list.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 8, 2021
Atlanta is the favorite in the matchup and will enter the contest pretty healthy, with just Brandon Copeland landing on their injury report.
