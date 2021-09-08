Eagles Injury Report: Brandon Brooks among 4 players listed as limited participants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles released their first official injury report of the 2021 NFL season and Brandon Brooks is a player to watch, as he’s dealing with a knee injury.

Landon Dickerson is still working his way back from ACL surgery along with Rodney McLeod and both players could be game-time decisions despite being cleared and on the active roster.

Davion Taylor has been dealing with a calf injury since the middle of training camp and will likely be a game-time decision as well.

Atlanta is the favorite in the matchup and will enter the contest pretty healthy, with just Brandon Copeland landing on their injury report.

List

Fantasy Football: The one Eagles player you need to start in season opener

Related

Darius Slay looking to set the tone for the Eagles season against the Falcons

Darius Slay hints at Rodney McLeod likely missing Eagles season opener at Atlanta

Eagles protect 4 practice squad players for season opener vs. Atlanta

Eagles miss out on adding CB Jimmy Moreland after he's claimed off waivers by Texans

Eagles sign CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad

Eagles ranked 30th out of 32 teams in USA Today's pre-Week 1 NFL power rankings

Dallas Goedert on the Eagles going 'a different way' with contract talks

Recommended Stories