Eagles Injury Report: Brandon Brooks once again a limited participant
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of Sunday’s matchup with Atlanta, and all four limited participants were at practice.
Brandon Brooks is trending towards starting at right guard despite dealing with knee pain, while Landon Dickerson and Rodney McLeod could be game-time decisions.
Davion Taylor is dealing with a hamstring that has hampered him for three weeks now. All four players will have one more day to practice on Friday before the team departs for Atlanta on Saturday.
Even with the four, Philadelphia’s health is night and day compared to the 13 players list from last September.
