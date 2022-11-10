Eagles injury report: Avonte Maddox misses practice before Commanders game

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary.

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans.

In addition to Maddox, his backup Josiah Scott (ankle) was limited in practice. Scott was inactive for that Texans game. So the slot corner position is one to keep a close eye on this week, especially as the Eagles face Curtis Samuel and the Commanders.

Samuel, 26, has played 342 of his 498 offensive snaps (68.7%) from the slot, according to ProFootballFocus. Samuel leads the Commanders with 45 catches and is second on the team with 455 yards.

Here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ injury report from Thursday:

Did not practice: CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring), CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

Limited: CB Josiah Scott (ankle), CB James Bradberry (rest), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), OT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), DE Robert Quinn (rest), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest)

With the Eagles’ playing on Monday night, the entire schedule this week is pushed back one day. So Thursday’s schedule was what would typically happen on a Wednesday, hence the rest guys.

Maddox, 26, has played well this season but missed the Jacksonville and Arizona games with an ankle injury. The Eagles simply plugged-and-played Scott in those games. But if he’s dealing with an injury of his own, it might not be that easy this week.

An interesting addition to the list of rest guys is Robert Quinn, although it’s not surprising. Quinn was added at the trade deadline and the 32-year-old edge rusher won’t get an official bye week this season. If he stays healthy, he’ll be playing 18 games because he left Chicago before their bye and got to Philly after theirs.

