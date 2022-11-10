Eagles injury report: Avonte Maddox did not practice, 11 others listed as limited

The Eagles released their injury report for the Week 10 matchup against the Commanders, and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox could be a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury.

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe is also dealing with a hamstring injury, while 11 other players were limited participants who were out due to rest.

Eagles injury report

Thu Practice Report:

DNP: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), DE Robert Quinn (rest), CB Josiah Scott (ankle), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

Commanders injury report

Commanders middle linebacker Cole Holcomb is dealing with a foot injury, while three others were listed as limited participants.

Commanders injury report, 11/10: DNPs

Holcomb (foot)

McKissic (neck) LIMITED

Dotson (hamstring)

Larsen (back)

