Eagles injury report: Avonte Maddox ruled out vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday.

Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play.

Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is expected to be active in his absence.

Maddox popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant. He completely missed Friday’s practice at the Linc.

This is an especially big deal this week with the Jaguars and Christian Kirk coming to town. Because Kirk is the Jags’ best receiver and he operates mostly out of the slot.

Through three games, Kirk has 18 catches for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns. And has spent 126 of his 198 offensive snaps operating out of the slot.

The Eagles have some options. They could simply plug-and-play backup nickel Josiah Scott, who is listed as Maddox's backup. Scott, 23, has 16 NFL games under his belt and most of his career work on defense has come as a nickel corner.

Their top backup corner is Zech McPhearson, but he’s played mostly on the outside. And because Darius Slay has been dealing with some back tightness dating back to the Washington game, they might want to keep him ready to fill in on the perimeter.

But the Eagles could also move some other pieces around and slide C.J. Gardner-Johnson from safety to nickel. This might be the best option. The Eagles made Gardner-Johnson a safety when they traded for him in late August, but Gardner-Johnson primarily played nickel corner his first three seasons in the NFL in New Orleans. And he's played that position at a high level.

If the Eagles elect to move Gardner-Johnson to the nickel spot, he’d likely be replaced at safety by third-year player K’Von Wallace who has 31 games and six starts under his belt in the NFL. The only other safety options the Eagles have are Scott and undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship.

