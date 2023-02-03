Eagles injury report: Avonte Maddox not practicing, back in walking boot

Maddox misses practice but another key Eagle returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox was a spectator at practice on Friday and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

But don't panic. This is precautionary with the Super Bowl still over a week away.

Maddox was also listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday of this week but also had the “resting player” designation next to his name. The Eagles are wisely being precautious with many of their banged up players. They still expect to have everyone in the big game.

The Eagles will practice again on Saturday before flying to Phoenix on Sunday.

Maddox, 26, has been dealing with a toe injury since Christmas Eve. He returned in the NFC Championship Game and played 19 snaps in the 31-7 blowout win.

The Eagles will need all hands on deck defensively when they face the Chiefs and the NFL’s No. 1 offense in the Super Bowl.

Maddox, Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) and Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) were all not practicing again on Friday. Quinn and Jurgens were spectators.

Dickerson, however, did return to practice on Friday. He suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the NFC Championship Game but is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII. He was wearing a brace on his right arm Friday and might also wear it in the game.

After telling NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday that he is “ready to go,” punter Arryn Siposs was holding for Jake Elliott during the early portion of Friday’s practice. Siposs is still on Injured Reserve but signs are pointing toward his return for the Super Bowl.

Siposs has been out since suffering a serious ankle injury on Dec. 11. In his place, the Eagles signed veteran Brett Kern, who has had some struggles. Getting Siposs back might help.

