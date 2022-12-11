Eagles injury update: Reed Blankenship leaves game vs. Giants

Eagles lose another safety during Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship suffered an injury in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Blankenship hobbled off the field and after a brief stay in the blue medical tent was carted inside the locker room. It appeared to be a leg injury and Blankenship was struggling to put weight on his leg.

The Eagles are already without starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is on Injured Reserve with a lacerated kidney. He’s not even eligible to return until Week 17 against the Saints.

Blankenship, 23, was making his second-consecutive start on Sunday afternoon.

Without Blankenship, the Eagles have veteran K’Von Wallace on the field with their other starter Marcus Epps. Wallace was passed by Blankenship on the depth chart earlier this season but he does have some NFL experience. He’s played 41 games with 6 career starts.

The Eagles’ other options at safety are limited. Backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott cross-trained at safety during training camp.

They also have safeties Andre Chachere and Marquise Blair on their practice squad. But the Eagles have already used their three elevations for Chachere this season. So he’d need to be added to the active roster before being an option.