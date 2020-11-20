Eagles Injury Update: Offensive line nearly intact after Isaac Seumalo activated

Eagles' O-line nearly intact after Seumalo activated; news not as good for Ertz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Isaac Seumalo, who’s missed the last seven games with a knee injury, was activated off Injured Reserve Friday afternoon and is on target to start against the Browns Sunday.

The news wasn’t as good for Zach Ertz.

Seumalo got hurt in the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to the Rams and has been on Injured Reserve for two months. The Eagles opened his practice window on Nov. 9, so he’s been back practicing for two weeks.

With Jason Peters back at left tackle after missing four games, Lane Johnson back at right tackle after missing all or some of five games and Seumalo back, the Eagles will be as close to full strength as they can be with Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks out indefinitely.

The Eagles have used eight starting offensive lines and 10 different starting linemen this year.

Doug Pederson wouldn’t say whether Matt Pryor, Sua Opeta or Nate Herbig would start at right guard Sunday. Pryor started the last three games while Herbig and Opeta handled left guard.

If Pryor or Opeta start, the Eagles’ starting O-line Sunday in Cleveland will be their ninth in 10 games.

"You know, it's good seeing those guys back, obviously because of the talent,” Boston Scott said. “Big-time kudos to coach (Jeff) Stoutland and how he's been dealing with the situation. With all the injuries that have happened, he's done a great job with putting the guys in position and teaching them, coaching them up. Getting Isaac back is great. He's gone through injuries and everything like that so I'm just happy that he's gonna be able to come out here and play the game that he loves. It's gonna be cool to see him out there."

Seumalo, 27, was the Eagles’ third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2016. He started the 2017 Super Bowl season as the starting left guard before getting benched for Stefen Wisniewski. He replaced Wiz halfway through the 2018 season and has been at left guard ever since. He’s started 33 games in his career.

Ertz, meanwhile, remains on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. The Eagles opened his practice window on Nov. 16, so he’s been working for only one week.

Ertz has 549 career receptions, 12th most in NFL history by a tight end. He was 10th when he got hurt against the Ravens but has since been passed by Travis Kelce (565) and Rob Gronkowski (550).

