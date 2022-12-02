Eagles injury update: Nick Sirianni hints at Jordan Davis return

Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain.

While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it.

“He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, don’t have to make a decision yet. You know I don’t tell you about that stuff yet but he’s looking good. He’s looking good and we’re hopeful.”

Davis, 22, suffered a high ankle sprain in the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Steelers back on Oct. 30. The Eagles put him on Injured Reserve, forcing him to sit out at least four games. They activated his practice window this week and Davis has been going practice sessions this week.

Since he’s not on the 53-man roster, the Eagles don’t have to list him on their injury report, but all indications are that this week has gone well for Davis. He was again on the practice field with his teammates on Friday morning.

If Davis does return, the Eagles will have to activate him by 4 p.m. on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. Good timing as the Titans and Derrick Henry come to town. Their first-round nose tackle will come in handy.

The only Eagles player on the 53-man roster to miss practice early in the week was safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a lacerated kidney against the Packers on Sunday night.

As of Friday morning, Sirianni said the team still hadn’t decided whether or not Gardner-Johnson would be heading to Injured Reserve. If Gardner-Johnson goes on IR, he’d miss a minimum of four weeks. Sirianni said they were getting more information on the injury Friday.

“I talked to him last night,” Sirianni said. “He’s in fine spirits, right? Obviously he’s upset that — I’ll obviously keep me and his conversations private — but obviously anybody in this scenario is going to be upset that they’re potentially not going to be able to play for a couple weeks or this and that. But, you know what, he was still himself on the phone.

“He was still Chauncey and he was still bringing energy to the conversation, making me laugh, making me get excited to go again. I really appreciate him being on this football team. Because obviously he makes a lot of plays, that’s first and foremost, and then secondly he just brings a lot of juice to the team. He’s always ready to go, he’s always excited to be there. We’ll miss that while he’s gone.”

The two Eagles who were limited on Thursday for injury reasons — DeVonta Smith (groin), Zach Pascal (groin) — were at practice Friday morning.

