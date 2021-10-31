Eagles injury news: Jalen Reagor, Jack Driscoll leave Lions game in 1st quarter

Eagles lose a starting O-lineman, WR in 1st quarter vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DETROIT — The Eagles are already down another offensive lineman and a receiver in the first quarter at Ford Field.

On the Eagles’ second possession of the game, right guard Jack Driscoll ran off the field with a hand injury and was replaced by Nate Herbig. Driscoll is officially questionable to return.

Driscoll got his right hand checked out on the sideline and was then escorted into the Eagles’ locker room.

Shortly after that, Jalen Reagor was carted inside with an ankle injury. The team ruled him out after halftime. Reagor had 2 carries for 21 yards.

Here’s the Eagles’ line right now:

Left tackle: Jordan Mailata

Left guard: Landon Dickerson

Center: Jason Kelce

Right guard: Nate Herbig

Right tackle: Lane Johnson

The Eagles’ starting line this week was the same as their Week 7 game in Las Vegas. This was just the second time all season the Eagles started the same line twice in a row.

Herbig was the starting right guard in Week 4 against Kansas City when Driscoll was needed to start at right tackle. Herbig had to play in that game without expecting it because Johnson was a last-second scratch.

