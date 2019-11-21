Eagles injury update: Nelson Agholor misses practice for 2nd straight day

Lane Johnson and Nelson Agholor each missed practice again Thursday, which means their availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is very much in doubt.

Johnson is still in the concussion protocol. If he can't play on Sunday, rookie Andre Dillard will play at right tackle, a position with which he's pretty unfamiliar. Dillard taking first-team reps at right tackle this week.

Agholor has a knee injury, presumably suffered on his near catch in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Patriots. He did slam his knee pretty hard into the ground as he failed to catch the touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are some other updates:

Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery (ankle) was practicing on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday. He missed the Patriots game. Jeffery warmed up with the team on Thursday, but was then missing at the start of individual drills. He returned to the field and a trainer taped his left wrist/thumb before Jeffery took a rep.

Nigel Bradham: Bradham (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday and was back out there again on Thursday. That's a good sign that he'll make his return this weekend after missing four games.

Jordan Howard: Howard (shoulder) was practicing again on Thursday, but there's no word on if he's been cleared for contact yet. He won't be able to play until he is. If Howard can't play, expect a bigger role from Miles Sanders and perhaps Jay Ajayi.

Jason Peters: After popping back up as a limited participant with a knee injury on Wednesday, Peters practiced again Thursday. The Eagles will need him Sunday with Dillard likely at right tackle. Peters had his knee scoped earlier in the season.

Story continues

Rudy Ford: After appearing on the injury report with an abdominal injury on Wednesday, Ford was missing on Thursday. He played 15 snaps against the Patriots after playing just one before that this season.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles injury update: Nelson Agholor misses practice for 2nd straight day originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia