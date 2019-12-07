Eagles Injury Update: Latest on Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard

Updated: 3:39 p.m.

Derek Barnett and Nelson Agholor will likely be game-time decisions for Monday Night Football, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday morning.

Barnett (ankle) and Agholor (knee) both missed all three days of practice this week and are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. He was just placed in protocol on Thursday and won't play Monday night.

And Jordan Howard (shoulder) has still not been cleared for contact; he can't play until he is and that's not happening before Monday. He's officially questionable.

Lane Johnson also missed practice on Friday and Saturday for a non-injury reason but is expected to play on Monday.

If Agholor is unable to play, the Eagles would be left with just three healthy receivers on the roster: Alshon Jeffery, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

"We're very comfortable, obviously, with the guys we have," Pederson said. "So if it's three, it's three. We brought up [Josh Perkins] a week ago to help us there, so it's an addition there. We go and we go play. We'll discuss those over the next couple of days leading up to the game. If we have to make a decision we will. We feel good with the guys we have in that receiver role."

If the Eagles do decide to make a roster move, they have three wide receivers on their practice squad: Robert Davis, Marcus Green and Marken Michel.

While Agholor had his knee injury before last week's game, Barnett got hurt during the loss in Miami, but was still able to play through the injury and play 50 snaps. Barnett has played the third-most defensive snaps on the team this year, so losing him for this game wouldn't be insignificant.

If Barnett can't play, expect Josh Sweat and Vinny Curry to get more reps. After that, Genard Avery, Daeshon Hall and even Shareef Miller could see a few snaps.

For the Giants:

Daniel Jones (ankle) officially ruled out Monday night vs. Eagles. Eli Manning starts.



TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion), CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) also OUT.



This means Giants will still not have played a game w/all top weapons on the field together







— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 7, 2019

