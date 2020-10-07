Eagles injury update: Lane Johnson misses practice but Eagles get a few WRs back

Lane Johnson misses practice but Eagles get a few WRs back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A couple days after Doug Pederson admitted that Lane Johnson’s ankle injury was going to linger, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl right tackle was not practicing on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson was wearing sneakers and didn’t have a helmet as Wednesday’s session kicked off. He was a spectator.

Against the 49ers, Johnson was in and out of the game. Rookie Jack Driscoll filled in for Johnson during the 49ers game and also in practice on Wednesday. Johnson had surgery before the start of the season and missed the opener in Washington, forcing Driscoll into the starting lineup in Week 1.

Johnson said last month that he expected the ankle to get better as the season goes on but we’re in Week 5 and it’s still an issue.

“Listen, it's going to linger,” Pederson said on Monday. “We're to that point where everybody's body is sore and the injuries that we have, they are going to continue. You're not going to get 100 percent healthy, there's no way. We just don't have time to get everybody 100 percent. It's just the nature of the game. He's a tough kid. He plays through it, and he's going to have to continue to play through it the rest of the year."

Other injury updates from Wednesday:

• The Eagles got a few receivers back in practice on Wednesday. DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), who all missed the 49ers game, were practicing to start Week 5. Pederson said they’ll see how Jackson and Jeffery handle the week of practice before making a determination as to whether or not they’ll play in Pittsburgh.

• Safety Rodney McLeod was a spectator for Wednesday’s sessions. It’s unclear if McLeod has an injury or was getting a veteran rest day. We’ll find out later in the afternoon.

• Vinny Curry (hamstring), Craig James (thigh) and Quez Watkins (back) were all practicing on Wednesday. All three are still on IR but their three-week practice windows have been activated. Watkins returned to practice last week, while Curry and James — both injured in Week 1 — returned for the first time today.

• Safety Will Parks (hamstring) is still on IR and his practice window hasn’t been activated yet but he was on the practice field Wednesday. He stretched with his defensive back teammates and when practice began, he was working on a side field with a trainer.

Parks was injured before the start of the season and the injury is taking longer to heal than some anticipated.

“Well there's different grades of hamstrings, different levels of hamstrings,” Pederson said. “His was significant enough to miss the amount of time that he's missed, but he's another one that we're slowly working back. He won't be out there today, but he's one that is getting closer and closer each day."

• Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) were all not at practice.

• It’s worth noting that Fletcher Cox (abdomen) was practicing on Wednesday. He had been given the last few Wednesdays off, first for rest and then because of his injury.