Eagles Injury Update: Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor not at Thursday's practice

Eagles without 2 starting offensive linemen at Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were without two starting linemen at Thursday’s practice as they continue preparations to face the Ravens this weekend at the Linc.

After he’s been in and out of the lineup the last two weeks, Lane Johnson (ankle) missed his second straight practice on Thursday. It’s not a good sign to miss the first two practice days of the week.

Earlier in the week, Doug Pederson was noncommittal about Johnson’s availability for this coming game and the Eagles might be better off giving Johnson a week of rest. After all, the Eagles host the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

As Jamon Brown (illness) returned to practice on Thursday, Matt Pryor was missing. We’ll find out later in the day why.

But without Johnson and Pryor, the Eagles were without two starters on an offensive line that has already been completely decimated by injuries.

Here’s what the line looked like on Thursday:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Jamon Brown

RT: Jack Driscoll

Here are some other important notes from Thursday’s session:

• K’Von Wallace (neck) returned after missing Wednesday’s session. Fletcher Cox (personal) also returned.

• Brown, Shaun Bradley and Hassan Ridgeway returned after missing Wednesday with “illness.” That’s a good sign. In this season, any player exhibiting any cold or flu-like symptoms can’t practice. That’s why we’ve seen so many players miss days with “illness” this year.

• Darius Slay (concussion) was back on the field today with a helmet. He was also out there on Wednesday but officially didn’t practice. It’s a good sign that he’s able to be on the field working with a trainer but he’ll need to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can play on Sunday.

• DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Richard Rodgers (neck) all practiced Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. There’s some hope that Jackson, Jeffery or both might be able to return this weekend.

• Vinny Curry (hamstring) and Will Parks (hamstring) were on the field again Thursday. Both are on IR and would need to be activated to the active roster by 4 p.m. on Saturday to be able to play.

• S Marcus Epps (rib) and LB Duke Riley (rib) did not practice. They were both spectators for the second straight day.