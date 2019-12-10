Eagles Injury Update: Lane Johnson leaves Monday Night Football game vs. Giants with ankle injury

Updated: 10:26 p.m.

After already losing Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles are now without Lane Johnson.

On a third down in the second quarter, Carson Wentz was taken down into the back of Johnson's left leg by Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson on an incomplete pass. It was a rough replay to watch.

Johnson was immediately writhing in pain on the field. He went to the blue popup tent briefly and was then carted into the locker room.

Johnson has an ankle injury and is out for the game. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn, the injury is a high ankle sprain as X-rays ruled out a possible fracture.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over for Johnson at right tackle on the next series. Earlier this season, the Eagles experimented with Andre Dillard at right tackle when Johnson was out with a concussion but that lasted just one half. Jason Peters has said before he'd be willing to play right tackle but the Eagles probably haven't prepared for that possibility.

If you were forced to make a list of the players the Eagles could least afford to lose, Johnson would definitely be near the top of that list. He is arguably the best right tackle in the NFL and arguably one of the best overall tackles in the league.

The Eagles on Nov. 29 signed Johnson to a four-year extension worth $72 million that will keep him in Philly through 2025.

