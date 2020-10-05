Eagles injury update: Lane Johnson leaves Sunday Night Football in 1st quarter

Lane Johnson leaves Sunday Night Football in 1st quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ fourth starting offensive line in four games didn’t last very long.

Lane Johnson walked back to the locker room at Levi’s Stadium after the first offensive series with an apparent injury. He came back briefly but had to limp off the field again later in the first quarter. After leaving the second time, Johnson took a seat on the bench.

Johnson is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

In his place, rookie Jack Driscoll, a fourth-round pick from Auburn, is in at right tackle. Driscoll started in the opener in place of Johnson.

This is the Eagles’ OL right now:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Matt Pryor

RT: Jack Driscoll

Compare that to what they wanted coming into this season:

LT: Andre Dillard

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Brandon Brooks

RT: Lane Johnson

Johnson came into this game with a lingering ankle injury after surgery this summer. He missed the opener but has played in the last two games.

Johnson said his ankle swells up after games but then he’s able to play by the start of the next week’s game. The cross-country flight to California probably didn’t help.

Just after Johnson came out the second time, the Eagles scored a touchdown and converted on a 2-point try to take an 8-0 lead.