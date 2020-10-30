Eagles injury update: Lane Johnson has a chance to play vs. Cowboys

Eagles in wait-and-see mode with Lane Johnson vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After missing practice on Wednesday, Lane Johnson was a limited participant on Thursday and there’s some hope that he’ll be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Already dealing with an ankle injury, Johnson suffered a knee injury against the Giants, so now he’s battling through two. Doug Pederson on Friday said that one injury isn’t more significant than the other.

So what will Johnson need to show on Friday to be able to play on Sunday?

“Just for him to get out there and execute the game plan today,” Pederson said. “See him run around. He’s been feeling good. He’s had a couple good days where he’s done more rehab than anything. But just being out there today and being with his teammates and executing our game plan on Friday, the red zone goes in today and seeing how he moves around.”

Johnson clearly wants to play but we’ll see if his body will hold up.

If Johnson can’t play or he can’t finish a game, it seems likely that Jordan Mailata would take his place. Mailata has started the last four games at left tackle but Jason Peters (foot) is expected to return this weekend.

So all signs are pointing toward a line with Peters at left tackle and either Johnson or Mailata at right tackle. If Johnson starts, it might mean back to the bench for Mailata.

Other injury notes:

If you were hoping to see Alshon Jeffery play football, you’re going to have to wait at least a couple more weeks. It doesn’t sound like Jeffery (calf) is going to play on Sunday night. Jeffery had a foot injury to start the season and a couple weeks ago hurt his calf in practice. So now he’s still not playing but at least he has a different injury. He’s moving sideways.

“Listen, I’m optimistic now moving forward, especially after the bye, that we get some guys back and he’s one of them,” Pederson said.

The Eagles will have some decisions to make this weekend. They have five players on IR who have been practicing all week and they will need to activate them by 4 p.m. on Saturday in order to play them: Jalen Reagor (thumb), Peters (foot), Dallas Goedert (ankle), T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Rudy Ford (hamstring). Right now, the Eagles have two vacant roster spots.

The three I’m most confident will return are Reagor, Peters and Edwards. Obviously, the final day of practice will determine a lot as well.

“This statement kind of blankets all those guys, it kind of covers all those guys, they’ve all practiced this week,” Pederson said. “They’ve all had a good week of preparation so far. We’ve gotta get through today, make sure there’s no setbacks at practice and we still want to push them and make sure that they can handle the strains of a game. Once we get through today, we’ll have a better picture and a better sense of who will be available Sunday.”

After missing Wednesday and Thursday, I wouldn't expect to see Miles Sanders (knee) return today or play in this game. It will likely be Boston Scott starting.

