Eagles injury update: Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Cardinals

Eagles down a starting OL early against Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles got an early lead against the Cardinals but it came with a cost.

During their opening touchdown drive, starting left guard Landon Dickerson exited the game, went into the blue medical tent and then went to the locker room.

Dickerson (leg) is officially questionable to return.

During the first four games, Dickerson has been playing at an extremely high level.

Veteran Sua Opeta replaced Dickerson at left guard. And, remember, Jordan Mailata (shoulder) did not play in this game. So the left side of the line is Jack Driscoll at left tackle and Opeta at left guard. Right guard Isaac Seumalo dealt with an ankle injury during the week too.

Despite the fact that Seumalo was previously a left guard, the Eagles are leaving him on the right side with Dickerson missing.

The Eagles’ only backup offensive linemen remaining for this game are rookies Cam Jurgens and Josh Sills.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube