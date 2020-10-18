Eagles injury update: K’Von Wallace leaves in 1st quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles rookie K’Von Wallace made an impressive tackle on a punt return but was injured on the play and left the game in the first quarter.

Wallace flew down the field as a gunner to tackle James Proche after a 3 yard return.

After he was down on the field for a while, Wallace finally rose to his feet and went directly to the locker room. He held his bent right arm against his chest.

Wallace, a fourth-round pick, has been playing more on defense in the last couple of weeks.

Without Wallace, the Eagles have Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Will Parks at safety.