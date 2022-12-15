Eagles injury update: Just Reed Blankenship missing practice

Eagles very healthy as they prepare for Bears in Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles prepare to face the Bears in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, they’re pretty healthy.

Safety Reed Blankenship (knee) was a spectator at practice after he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s session either. He’s the only player on the active roster who very likely won’t play in this game.

The four players who were listed as limited on Wednesday — Lane Johnson (abdomen), Quez Watkins (shoulder), Landon Dickerson (back) and Shaun Bradley (hamstring) — were all practicing again.

Dickerson was a newcomer to the injury report on Wednesday so it was a good sign to see him back on the field for Thursday’s session.

Johnson, who suffered his abdomen injury against the Giants, on Wednesday said he felt fine and will be good to play on Sunday against the Bears. He said after the game and again this week that he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

The Eagles were forced inside for Thursday’s practice after Wednesday’s walkthrough. Freezing rain in South Philly. Thursday was the first practice back for Dallas Goedert, who has been on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury the last month.

Goedert, 27, won’t be listed on the injury report because he’s not yet on the active roster. But he said on Wednesday that things were trending in the right direction for him to return to the field on Sunday. That will be a nice boost for an offense that has been humming along without him.

The Eagles will have to activate Goedert by 4 p.m. on Saturday to make Goedert eligible for Sunday’s game.

We also got a chance to see newcomer Brett Kern on the field for the first time. Kern, 36, was signed to the Eagles practice squad this week to replace Arryn Siposs, who landed on IR with an ankle injury. Kern is a 14-year veteran so he should be fine by Sunday.

Veteran safety Anthony Harris also had his first practice since his return to the practice squad. Harris was a starter last season but was released by the Eagles after training camp. After a stint with the Broncos, the Eagles brought him back this week after the injury to Blankenship. Remember, C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be on IR for at least two more games with a lacerated kidney.

Anthony Harris in No. 41 pic.twitter.com/2pRAtFUtW1 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2022

Harris was back in the No. 41 he used to wear with the Vikings. If Harris is going to play on Sunday, he must be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

