Eagles injury update: Josh Sweat in NFL’s concussion protocol

Updates on Sweat, Slay and Maddox in Eagles injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat might miss Sunday’s game in Denver.

Sweat, 24, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. This doesn’t mean that Sweat will definitely miss the upcoming game, but it is very possible.

On the season, Sweat has 3 1/2 sacks and 8 quarterback hits. He has played in all nine games and has started the last six. He has filled in as the starter opposite Derek Barnett after Brandon Graham was lost for the season with an Achilles tear.

In September, the Eagles signed Sweat to a three-year, $40 million contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2024 season.

If Sweat can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles will need to rely on Ryan Kerrigan, Milton Williams and Tarron Jackson at defensive end.

Cornerbacks Darius Slay (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee) are day-to-day, Sirianni said. Both players missed time against the Chargers after suffering injuries.

In their absence, the Eagles played rookie Zech McPhearson and special teamer Andre Chachere. With a pretty good Denver passing attack on the horizon, this is a situation to monitor.

Sirianni on Wednesday was also asked for an update on Brandon Brooks, but the head coach didn’t have one. Brooks hasn’t played since straining his pec in Week 2. His linemate Lane Johnson gave a timeline of eight weeks back in September but Brooks has now missed seven games and isn’t ready to return. He’s still on IR.

“I think he’s doing well,” Sirianni said. “Again, he’s in there in the training room, he’s in there in meetings. Like seeing him in there every day in those meetings because he gives good perspective to what’s going on.”

