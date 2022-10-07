Eagles injury update: Jordan Mailata doubtful; Jake Elliott, Avonte Maddox out

Eagles without some key players against Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without a few key players as they travel to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful after missing all week of practice. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) have been ruled out. All four missed the entire week of practice.

Out: Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Patrick Johnson (concussion)

Doubtful: Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

Questionable: Boston Scott (rib), Kyron Johnson (concussion)

Ready to go: Darius Slay (forearm), Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

Mailata suffered his shoulder injury while trying to make a diving tackle on a pick-6 last weekend against the Jaguars. The good news is that his injury doesn’t seem like it’s going to last very long. He said on Thursday that the scans delivered good news and he dodged a bullet.

Andre Dillard, who is still on IR after breaking his forearm before the season began, has been practicing all week. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window earlier this week. But earlier in the week, head coach Nick Sirianni intimated that this weekend might be too soon for Dillard’s return.

So with Mailata likely out and Dillard’s status unknown, the Eagles might have to start utility man Jack Driscoll at left tackle. This would be Driscoll’s first-career start at left tackle, but he managed to play fairly well in relief of Mailata last Sunday. Driscoll said his main goal is to just hold his own and not force the offensive coaches to change the game plan to help him.

Without Elliott, who was injured on a late hit against the Jaguars, the Eagles will elevate rookie kicker Cameron Dicker, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week. Dicker kicked and punted at Texas and went undrafted this spring before spending time with the Rams and Ravens. Sunday will be his NFL debut.

In Maddox’s nickel corner spot, expect backup Josiah Scott to fill in. Scott got the start in place of Maddox last week and now has a full week of first-team practice reps under his belt. Maddox injured that ankle last Thursday in practice, so Scott got short notice against the Jags.

