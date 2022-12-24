Eagles injury update: Jordan Davis out vs. Cowboys with a concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eagles first-round pick Jordan Davis suffered a concussion against the Cowboys and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Davis and defensive end Josh Sweat collided in the third quarter and Davis was wobbly as he tried to get up.

He took a trip to the blue medical tent and then went into the locker room. He will not return.

Without Davis, the Eagles still have a pretty deep defensive tackle rotation. Veteran Linval Joseph has already been starting at nose tackle. Veteran rotational DT Milton Williams also briefly left the game but he was able to return.

Davis, 22, has been pretty quiet since he returned from a stint on IR with a high ankle sprain. This is his fourth game back and in the previous three, he has failed to register a single statistic coming off the bench.

On Saturday, he finally got on the board with two combined tackles in limited snaps before suffering the concussion.

Davis is the second important injury suffered in this game. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) had to leave the first half. He has also been ruled out. That’s a big loss as Josiah Scott is filling in at that position.