Eagles Injury Update: Joe Walker (neck) questionable vs. Seahawks

Eagles middle linebacker Joe Walker (neck) will be questionable for this Sunday's game in Seattle, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Walker suffered a stinger in the second quarter against the Bears and did not return.

Either Najee Goode or newcomer Dannell Ellerbe will take over for him at the MIKE spot against the Seahawks.

Walker has been a starter since Jordan Hicks (Achilles) went down for the season, but he doesn't play much. The Eagles don't spend a ton of time in their base package. In fact, since taking over for Hicks, Walker has averaged 16 snaps per game, while Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks play the other snaps.

While Goode has more experience in this defense, Ellerbe has much more experience in the league. The 32-year-old linebacker has 42 career starts but is still picking up the defense after getting signed on Nov. 13.

"Right now at this time, he's still learning," Pederson said of Ellerbe. "He's still kind of getting the pieces of the defense together."

Jason Kelce (ankle) and Derek Barnett (groin) were both limited on Thursday but were on the field for practice on Friday. Both of them and Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Patrick Robinson (knee), who were also at practice Friday, are "doing really well," according to Pederson.

The official injury report will be out later on Friday afternoon.