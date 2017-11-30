Eagles Injury Update: Joe Walker misses practice again

It's looking like Joe Walker might not be ready to play against Seattle this weekend.

The Eagles' middle linebacker, who suffered a stinger against the Bears on Sunday, missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday with his neck injury. Wednesday and Thursday are generally the most important practice days of the week.

Walker was on the field again Thursday but was not participating.

Walker, of course, took over at the MIKE position after Jordan Hicks (Achilles) was lost for the season. If Walker can't go on Sunday, veteran special teamer Najee Goode would likely start and veteran Dannell Ellerbe would likely be active for the first time as an Eagle.

Goode has played in 56 games for the Eagles over the five seasons but has started just two games. One of them came earlier this season vs. Washington.

Ellerbe, who turned 32 on Wednesday, was signed on Nov. 13, but has been inactive for the two weeks since. He has been working on learning all three linebacker positions, but with an emphasis on the MIKE. Ellerbe has started 42 games in his career.

Alshon Jeffery (foot), Jason Kelce (ankle) and Patrick Robinson (knee), who were all limited participants in Wednesday's practice, were back on the field at the beginning of Thursday's session. The injury report later in the afternoon will reveal how much they practiced.