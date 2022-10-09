Eagles injury update: Jason Kelce leaves Cardinals game, then returns

Kelce forced out of Cardinals game in 2nd, then returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With the Eagles already down a couple starting offensive linemen, Jason Kelce was forced out of the Cardinals game in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Kelce was slow to get up and then hobbled straight into the locker room with an apparent leg injury late in the second. Rookie second-round pick Cam Jurgens replaced him.

In this game, the Eagles were already without Jordan Mailata (shoulder), who was ruled out Saturday, and Landon Dickerson (leg), who is questionable to return. Dickerson left earlier in the first half.

Here was the Eagles’ offensive line going into halftime:

LT: Jack Driscoll

LG: Sua Opeta

C: Cam Jurgens

RG: Isaac Seumalo

RT: Lane Johnson

Luckily for the Eagles, Kelce emerged from the locker room after halftime ready to play and was back in the lineup to begin the third quarter.

Earlier in the second quarter, it looked like Kelce was going to miss a snap but he emerged from the blue tent before a play.

Kelce has started 127 straight games. It’s the fourth-longest starting streak in Eagles history. It’s the longest for an NFL center since Casey Wiegman started 175 from 2001-11.

The only remaining backup offensive linemen in this game is UDFA Josh Sills, who is active for the first time in his NFL career today.

