Eagles injury update: Jalen Reagor misses practice with ankle injury

Eagles starting receiver Jalen Reagor was not participating in Wednesday’s practice as he deals with an ankle injury suffered Sunday in Detroit.

Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (also ankle) were at practice but working on a side field together.

Early in the blowout 44-6 win, Reagor was getting the ball on some runs but then got injured and was lost for the rest of the game. Without Reagor, the Eagles played Greg Ward Jr. more.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s practice:

• A day after it looked like he might get traded, Fletcher Cox was not practicing. This was presumably just a rest day for Cox, who was in attendance early at practice but did not participate. He has not practice most Wednesdays as he gets a veteran rest day.

• Javon Hargrave was also not practicing. He has a lingering shoulder injury, but he also missed last Wednesday and was still able to play on Sunday.

• Jack Driscoll (hand) was practicing and took his spot at right guard during offensive line drills. Driscoll left Sunday’s game early and was replaced by Nate Herbig. But it looks like he will practice this week and might be able to play against the Chargers.

• Anthony Harris (hands/groin), who has missed the last two games, returned to practice on Wednesday. We’ll find out later if he was a limited or full participant.

• New cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., acquired in a trade on Tuesday, was at his first practice, wearing No. 34.

