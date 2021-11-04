Eagles injury update: Jalen Reagor, Javon Hargrave return to practice

Reagor among Eagles who returned to practice Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After missing the start of the Eagles’ practice week, Jalen Reagor returned to practice on Thursday as the Eagles prepare to face the Chargers on Sunday.

Reagor, 22, is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the first half of last Sunday’s game in Detroit.

While he had a role running the ball early against the Lions, Reagor hurt his ankle and needed to be carted inside. He did not return.

In addition to Reagor’s returning to practice on Thursday, here are some other updates:

• Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and Fletcher Cox (rest) also returned to practice. Hargrave has been dealing with that shoulder injury for a few weeks but it hasn’t kept him out of game action. Cox has been getting rest days on Wednesdays, so nothing out of the usual there, despite the trade rumors that involved his name earlier this week.

• The only player who missed practice on Wednesday and did not return on Thursday was receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has an ankle injury. He left Sunday’s game early. JJAW was on the field but not in a jersey and not participating.

• Every player who was limited to start the week was back on the field: Shaun Bradley (shoulder), Jack Driscoll (thumb), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Jordan Mailata (elbow), Zech McPhearson (hamstring).

• Anthony Harris (hands, groin) was back on the field Thursday after being a full participant to start the week. Harris has missed the last couple games but appears to be nearing a return. He does have casts on both hands because of thumb injuries. During individual drills, he’s the only defensive back that doesn’t have footballs thrown hard at him. If he returns this weekend, keep an eye on those lingering injuries.

