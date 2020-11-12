Eagles Injury Update: Isaac Seumalo practices again, appears on track for return

An offensive lineman out since Week 2 practices again, appears on track for return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A day after several Eagles returned to practice, the good news on Thursday was that most of those players were back on the field again.

While he’s not listed on the injury report this week because he’s still on Injured Reserve, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (knee) practiced again on Thursday. His three-week practice window was opened earlier this week.

Seumalo, 27, hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Week 2.

During the warmup period of practice open to reporters on Thursday, Seumalo was with the first-team offensive line at left guard. That’s a good sign. Seumalo would need to be activated off IR by 4 p.m. on Saturday to be able to play on Sunday.

If Seumalo plays against the Giants, the Eagles could be looking at this OL for Sunday (from left to right): Jason Peters, Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson.

Despite a very light rain, the Eagles were able to practice outside on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. All but one player on the previous day’s injury report practiced: Craig James (hamstring) was a spectator.

But the following players who were limited at Wednesday’s practice were back on the field Thursday:

Miles Sanders (knee)

Lane Johnson (ankle)

Malik Jackson (quad)

Jack Driscoll (ankle)

Nate Herbig (finger)

Jason Peters (rest)

And the following full participants from Wednesday were also back on Thursday:

Alshon Jeffery (calf)

Cre’Von LeBlanc (quad)

