Eagles Injury Update: After injury to Alshon Jeffery, Eagles down to 2 healthy receivers vs. Giants

Updated: 10:04 p.m.

Alshon Jeffery limped off the field and was then carted into the locker room in the second quarter on Monday night with a foot injury.

Jeffery has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jeffery briefly sat on the trainer's table before he sat in the front seat of a cart that went into the tunnel.

Without Jeffery, the Eagles are down to two healthy receivers: JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. Not great.

One of those players is a rookie. The other is a converted college quarterback with very limited NFL experience.

The Eagles came into the game with just three healthy receivers after Nelson Agholor (knee) was inactive. Agholor came into the game listed as questionable.

Earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson said he was comfortable with these three receivers if that's what they had. Third tight end Josh Perkins can also play receiver.

But coming into a game with three receivers is dangerous and this team should have known better after watching what happened to them against the Falcons earlier in the season. The Eagles tried to sneak into this game without enough receivers and it's now biting them.

The Eagles have three receivers on the practice squad but elected to go into the game with just three healthy on the active roster.



