Eagles injury update: Hassan Ridgeway ruled out vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Keeping track of all the Eagles’ injury news from Thursday:

10:28 p.m.: Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway has been ruled out of the game with a biceps injury in the third quarter. The Eagles came into this game without Malik Jackson (quad).

Without Ridgeway, the Eagles have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and T.Y. McGill at defensive tackle. Vinny Curry can also play inside if they need him to.

9:05 p.m.: Lane Johnson is back in the game at right tackle in the first quarter. He had to leave in the first series but looks like he’s going to be able to tough it out for at least a while longer.