Eagles injury update: A few key Eagles set to return vs. Cardinals

The Eagles will get a few key players back on the field Sunday against the Cardinals.

Nickel corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral), left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) were all left without game statuses and are expected to play.

Here is the Eagles’ status report for Sunday:

Out: Darius Slay (knee)

Questionable: Zach Cunningham (knee), Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring)

Maddox, 27, hasn’t played since tearing his pec back in Week 2. The Eagles activated his practice window last week but elected to keep him out for the Giants game. Maddox was a full participant in practice again this week.

Getting Maddox back should be a big boost for a secondary that has really shuffled players at the nickel cornerback spot since the injury. The Eagles have used Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott, Eli Ricks, Sydney Brown, James Bradberry and Bradley Roby at the position this year.

The Eagles will need to create a roster spot for Maddox. Perhaps that Okwuegbunam injury is a hint of how they will create one.

Dickerson, 25, missed last week’s game after having thumb surgery. Veteran Sua Opeta filled in at left guard. But Dickerson was a full participant all week in practice with a wrap on his left thumb. We’ll have to see how much that will affect him on Sunday afternoon.

Last week was the only game Dickerson has missed in the last two seasons. For a player who had significant injury concerns coming out of Alabama, Dickerson has been pretty durable in his three-year NFL career.

At linebacker against the Giants, the Eagles were forced to start Shaq Leonard and Ben VanSumeren, while Nolan Smith also saw his first snaps at off-ball linebacker. That was Leonard’s first start with the Eagles and VanSumeren’s first defensive snaps in the NFL.

Morrow was questionable last week going into the Giants game. He tested out the injury during pregame warmups but was seen wincing and ended up being inactive.

It’s no surprise Slay is out. The veteran is still healing from arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss his third straight game. The Eagles didn’t put Slay on IR and they expect him back for the playoffs. In his absence, rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks have done a nice job filling in.

