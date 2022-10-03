Eagles injury update: 'Everybody has a chance to play this weekend'

Sirianni says Eagles' injured players have a 'chance' to play in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni said the Eagles will have a more in-depth injury report on Wednesday when they begin preparations for the Arizona Cardinals.

But he at least seemed to rule out any significant injuries from Sunday’s game.

“We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said. “I don’t want to come out and say that quite yet just in case some things happen. But we do believe everybody has a chance to play this weekend.”

That answer came after a specific question about these five injured players: Jake Elliott (leg), Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Darius Slay (forearm), Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and Avonte Maddox (ankle).

While Sirianni’s answer doesn’t mean any of those five will play in Arizona in Week 5, it at least made it seem like none of them are extremely significant. Things could change, but file that under good news for now.

One of the trickier injuries is the one to Elliott, who was able to finish Sunday’s game but was clearly battling through. The Eagles don’t have another kicker so it seems very possible they might bring one or more in this week as a contingency plan.

“Obviously, we will not ever leave a stone unturned and we’ll be ready in the case that Jake isn’t able to play,” Sirianni said. “Like I said, we’re hopeful that he will but we’ll be ready if he doesn’t. You can take that how you need to take that. We will be ready, though.”

In Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, Mailata was replaced by Jack Driscoll. While Driscoll held his own, the Eagles’ real backup left tackle is Andre Dillard, who is still on IR after breaking his forearm before the season began.

Dillard has been on IR for four weeks so he’s technically eligible to return, but it doesn’t mean he’s ready. Sirianni was vague about Dillard’s status.

“Don’t have to do anything quite yet. Still working through some things,” he said. “We’ll get you guys more injury reports on Wednesday. But he’s really attacking his rehab. You know how I am, I don’t like to put a timetable on anything but he’s doing a great job, trainers are doing a great job of working with him, he’s doing a great job of working like crazy to get back. And he’s attacking his rehab with everything he’s got.”

