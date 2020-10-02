Eagles injury update: Eagles will be without several receivers for Sunday Night Football vs. 49ers

Eagles will be without several receivers for Sunday Night Football vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be extremely light at the wide receiver position for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles ruled out two receivers and listed another as doubtful for the game.

Here’s their complete injury report heading into the weekend:

Out: DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Trevor Williams (rib)

Doubtful: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf)

Questionable: Jason Peters (foot)

This means that the Eagles’ healthy receivers on the 53-man roster are Greg Ward Jr. and John Hightower.

The Eagles might also have Deontay Burnett and Quez Watkins. Burnett is on the practice squad, but will likely be elevated. And Watkins is still technically on IR but has been practicing this week. So there’s a chance the Eagles add him to their roster. They even have a roster spot available after putting Jalen Reagor on IR.

Here are some other key injury notes:

• Jason Peters missed practice earlier in the week because of “illness” but Friday was the first time that foot injury appeared on the injury report. Peters missed Wednesday and Thursday with an “illness” and was limited on Friday with that foot injury. If Peters can’t go, the Eagles might be forced to play Jordan Mailata at left tackle.

• Trevor Williams probably would have been next in line to start at outside corner for Avonte Maddox but both have been ruled out. The Eagles have three healthy corners right now: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman. They still have Jalen Mills on the roster, so he can also play corner and Michael Jacquet is on the practice squad and could be ready to be elevated.

• The Eagles say there’s a slim chance J.J. Arcega-Whiteside could play in this game. But we’ll see if he actually makes the trip to San Francisco. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he returned on Friday. JJAW apparently got hurt during pregame warmups in Week 3.