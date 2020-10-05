Eagles injury update: Eagles starting linebacker T.J. Edwards out vs. 49ers

Eagles starting linebacker out vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards has been ruled out vs. the 49ers with a hamstring injury.

Edwards had four tackles and one tackle for loss before the injury.

Without Edwards, the Eagles’ top linebackers are Nathan Gerry and Duke Riley. They also have Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley active for this game.

In addition to Edwards, safety Rudy Ford is also out with a hamstring injury of his own. Ford doesn’t play on defense but he is the Eagles’ top gunner on the punt coverage team.

These two injuries came after the Eagles already lost Lane Johnson (ankle). The Pro Bowl right tackle is also listed as questionable to return but has been watching the game from the sideline for over a quarter.

The Eagles and 49ers both came into this game with many injuries and that hasn’t stopped one half into the Sunday Night Football matchup.

After two quarters, the Eagles are up 8-7.