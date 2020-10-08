Eagles injury update: Eagles get Lane Johnson, Rodney McLeod back at practice today

Eagles get 2 key players back for practice today originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Some good injury news for the Eagles on Thursday: two key players returned to practice.

After missing Wednesday’s session, Lane Johnson (ankle) and Rodney McLeod (hamstring) returned for Thursday’s session, a good sign they’re trending the right way for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Both Johnson and McLeod were spectators on Wednesday.

Johnson has an ankle injury that has been lingering since he had surgery before the season. He was in and out of the game against the 49ers. Depending on how his ankle feels on Sunday, Jack Driscoll will need to be ready.

And McLeod was a surprise addition to the injury report on Wednesday. McLeod is coming off his best game of the season and the Eagles can’t afford to lose him right now.

Some other injury notes from Thursday:

• Alshon Jeffery missed practice on Thursday but not because of his foot injury. The Eagles say an “illness” kept him out. So his status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air. There had been some hope that Jeffery (foot) would be able to make his 2020 debut in Pittsburgh. He had Lisfranc surgery last season and has been out since.

• Meanwhile, DeSean Jackson (hamstring) practiced for the second straight day on Thursday. He was limited to start the week.

• Avonte Maddox (ankle) was missing again from practice, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be playing on Sunday. The two other players who missed Wednesday’s practice — Rudy Ford (hamstring) and T.J. Edwards (hamstring) — were put on IR Thursday morning.

• Four other players who were limited on Wednesday were back on the field Thursday: Fletcher Cox (rest), Jason Kelce (hip), Nate Herbig (groin), Marcus Epps (rib).

• Craig James (thigh), Vinny Curry (hamstring) and Quez Watkins (back) continued to practice on Thursday. They are all still on IR, but are eligible to return.

• For the second straight day, Will Parks (hamstring) has been stretching and working on a side field during practice. He’s still on IR and his practice window hasn’t yet been activated.