Eagles Injury Update: Down to 1 healthy receiver on 53-man roster

If you thought the Eagles’ injury situation at receiver was bad last year, it has reached a new low in 2020.

On Thursday, the Eagles were down to one healthy receiver on their 53-man roster: Greg Ward Jr.

Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) weren’t at practice at all and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) was a spectator. John Hightower was also missing for an unknown reason. So Ward was the only receiver actually on the roster to practice on Thursday.

The group of receivers on Thursday was Ward, three practice squaders and one guy who is still on IR. Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green are all on the practice squad and Quez Watkins is still technically on IR, even though his practice window has been activated.

Burnett was elevated to play last weekend and it’s very likely that will happen again for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

Other injury notes:

• Of the three players who missed Wednesday’s session with illness, just one (Jack Driscoll) returned. Jason Peters and Jamon Brown were absent.

• Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Trevor Williams (ribs) were also missing from practice. That means the Eagles have just three healthy corners on the active roster: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

• Fletcher Cox (abdomen) returned to practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with an oblique injury, but has said he’ll continue to play through it.

• Rudy Ford (groin) returned to practice today. It’s his first practice since hurting his groin against the Rams. That’s a good sign. Ford is a key special teams contributor and if the Eagles are forced to move Jalen Mills back to corner this week, it’ll help having an extra safety.