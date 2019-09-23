Eagles Injury Update: Doug Pederson optimistic Alshon Jeffery will return against Packers

Doug Pederson is optimistic about the possibility of Alshon Jeffery being ready for Thursday's game against the undefeated Packers in Green Bay.

"I'm hoping that he's ready to go," Pederson said Monday. "We'll see this week. We've got a couple days. Walkthrough later today, we'll get the guys in here. We're hoping he's ready to go."

Jeffery hurt his left calf in the first quarter in Atlanta a couple weeks ago and the Eagles have really missed him and DeSean Jackson, who was also hurt in that first quarter. Jackson is expected to miss at least this next game, but it seems like Jeffery is closer to a return.

Without their top two receivers, the Eagles were forced to play Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside for most of the last two games. While Agholor and Hollins have made some plays, all three haven't been able to do enough and have had costly errors.

A few other injury updates from Pederson's day-after press conference:

Ronald Darby: The Eagles' starting corner left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. As of this afternoon, Pederson didn't have an update yet. He said he was still getting more information. If Darby can't play Thursday, the Eagles are down to just three healthy cornerbacks: Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox. (Jalen Mills is still on PUP.)

So if Darby is out this week, the Eagles will likely need to make a roster move. Craig James is on the practice squad, so that's a possibility. Another would be bringing back Orlando Scandrick; the 32-year-old veteran is a free agent after spending training camp with the Eagles.

Andre Dillard: The Eagles' first-round pick hurt his knee in relief of Jason Peters and was forced out of Sunday's game after just five snaps. He did return to the sideline later in the game, but eventually Peters returned.

"Dillard is OK," Pederson said. "Dillard's fine."

Jason Peters: Peters started the game but left in the second quarter. Pederson said the 37-year-old left tackle had "a little nausea," which wasn't unlike nearly 70,000 people at the Linc on Sunday. Pederson speculated that Peters' nausea might have been heat-related; game-time temperature was 84 degrees.





