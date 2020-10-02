Eagles Injury Update: Doug Pederson has latest on DeSean Jackson's status

Pederson updates Jackson's status, Eagles' other injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson will miss a third straight practice Friday, but Doug Pederson wouldn't rule him out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Jackson missed practice with a hamstring injury Wednesday and Thursday and usually when a player doesn’t practice all week he doesn’t play on Sunday. But not always.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury suffered in the first half of the Eagles' tie with the Bengals Sunday. The 33-year-old Jackson has 10 catches for 121 yards in the Eagles’ first three games.

“He is working day by day, he’s getting better, he’s getting stronger,” Pederson said. “He won’t be out there again [Friday]. He’ll be inside getting treatment and things of that nature trying to get him optimistic for the game on Sunday.”

At practice on Thursday, Greg Ward was the only healthy receiver who's actually on the 53-man roster.

Alshon Jeffery is expected to return to practice Friday but his status for Sunday remains up in the air as he returns from December foot surgery. Jeffery was limited on Wednesday and had a planned rest day Thursday.

Rookie receiver John Hightower and the other players who missed practice on Thursday with undisclosed illnesses are expected back Friday, Pederson said.

Jason Brown, Jack Driscoll and Jason Peters missed practice on Wednesday, and Driscoll returned Thursday. Brown, Peters and Hightower missed practice on Thursday.

None of them were placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

“Obviously, we’ve got to follow protocol with anybody that is complaining of symptoms,” Pederson said. “They’re all back in the building today and I don’t anticipate it affecting them as far as the game goes Sunday.”

Pederson said J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups this past Sunday and was limited in the game, should be back at practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

“J.J. actually will get some work today,” he said. “We’ll have him out there and see where he’s at. He’s progressing really well.”

Arcega-Whiteside does not have a catch this year.

Practice squad receiver Deontay Burnett, who caught three passes Sunday on a one-day call-up, and rookie Quez Watkins, who is on Injured Reserve but on a practice window, practiced Thursday along with Ward. Practice squad receivers Marcus Green and Travis Fulgham were also on the field Thursday.

Pederson wouldn’t speculate about which receivers the Eagles will have available when they face the 49ers Sunday evening in Santa Clara.

“Without laying out our detailed plan, we’re excited about the guys we’ve got and the guys we’re working with this week in practice,” he said. “We’re moving forward. If they can’t [play], then we move forward with the guys we have.”

Miles Sanders, who missed the opener with a hamstring and was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a glute, should be OK.

“Right now, all indications are he’s good, he feels good, and he’s ready to go,” Pederson said.