Eagles injury update: Doug Pederson admits Lane Johnson’s injury is going to linger

Lane Johnson started Sunday’s game against the 49ers but was in and out as his surgically repaired left ankle kept bothering him.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson isn’t expecting the injury to vanish.

“Listen, it’s gonna linger,” Pederson said on Monday afternoon. “We’re at the point now where everybody’s body is sore and the injuries that we have, they’re going to continue. You’re not going to get 100 percent healthy. There’s no way. We just don’t have the time to get everybody 100 percent. It’s just the nature of the game.

“He’s a tough kid. He plays through it and he’s going to have to continue to play through it the rest of the year.”

Johnson on Sunday night played 37 of 62 offensive snaps in the win and was replaced by Jack Driscoll when he wasn’t out there. Pederson explained that it takes time for Johnson get that ankle loosened up and feeling right.

After Johnson left the game, he went into the locker room, came back to the sideline, went back in the game, came back out of the game and then was able to finish it.

“He eventually came back and played well in the second half,” Pederson said.

On an offensive line that has already been shuffled several times to start the 2020 season, the last thing the Eagles need is uncertainty about their Pro Bowl right tackle. But they don’t appear to have a choice.

Johnson first suffered a high ankle sprain back in 2018 against the Jaguars but played through it the rest of that season and then played on an “unstable” ankle in 2019. He wasn’t planning on having surgery until the scrimmage this summer when he re-injured it and finally opted for the “tight-rope” procedure.

“This was really kind of a fixer for me,” Johnson said last month. “Something that finally got addressed, got taken care of. I think it will only get better as the season goes on."

After missing just one game, Johnson returned in Week 2 and played 97 percent of the snaps. Last week against the Bengals, he played all 91 snaps.

It’s unclear exactly why the discomfort popped up in this game but Johnson has previously said the big issue is with swelling in the ankle. Whey it’s purely speculation, a cross-country flight to San Francisco probably didn’t help the swelling subside.

Looking ahead at the Eagles’ schedule, they play the next two weeks on Sundays but then have a Thursday night game against the Giants in Week 7 before an important matchup vs. the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. If Johnson needs a game off at some point, that Giants game on a short week might be it.

In other injury news, Pederson said T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Rudy Ford (hamstring) are “going to miss some time.” The head coach did not give a firm time table.

Ford is a key special teams contributor who just worked his way back from an injury. And Edwards is a starting linebacker, who will likely be replaced by Sunday’s hero, Alex Singleton, for now.