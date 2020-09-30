Eagles injury update: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside miss practice to begin Week 4

A couple Eagles receivers miss practice to start the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles receivers DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside were not practicing on Wednesday afternoon as the Eagles began their week of preparation for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

Jackson, 33, has a hamstring injury he suffered during the game against the Bengals. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday morning that Jackson is “day to day.”

Jackson made an appearance as a spectator at Wednesday’s practice. He had a black compression sleeve on his left leg.

Arcega-Whiteside, meanwhile, apparently suffered some sort of lower-body injury during pregame warmups before the tie to the Bengals. That’s the reason Doug Pederson gave on Monday for why Arcega-Whiteside played just 18 snaps.

Pederson called Arcega-Whiteside “day to day” on Monday. JJAW was at practice on Wednesday in a bucket hat watching practice.

Without those two, the Eagles were light on receivers. The only completely healthy receivers on their active roster are Greg Ward Jr. and John Hightower.

Eagles don’t have a ton of healthy receivers right now. pic.twitter.com/9cjh9YaBBw — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 30, 2020

Other injury notes:

• While those two receivers were not practicing, Alshon Jeffery was. He returned to practice last week after missing nine months recovering from a Lisfranc injury. Jeffery will likely play either this weekend in San Francisco or next weekend in Pittsburgh.

“We're trying to increase his workload to get him back to playing here soon,” Pederson said.

• Sixth-round receiver Quez Watkins (back) returned to practice on Wednesday. He’s still on IR but the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window. They are allowed to add him to the roster at any time during that window.

• Jalen Reagor was put on IR Wednesday but he was still at practice as a spectator. He had a black cast on his left hand after surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb last week.

• Fletcher Cox (abdomen) was not at practice Wednesday. Cox has been dealing with an oblique injury and the Eagles are going to be smart with him during the week. Cox said on Tuesday that he’s not missing games with this injury.

“I think I said this, like, probably a couple years ago, in order for me to not to be put back in the game you had to literally break a bone in my body, where I absolutely can’t walk,” he said. “I’ll do anything for his team, man."

• Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were at practice but weren’t participating. It might have been a rest day for them. The same might be true for Jason Peters, who was not at practice at all. We’ll find out more when the injury report is released this afternoon.

• New tight end (and former receiver) Hakeem Butler was at practice. He is wearing No. 89 with the Birds.