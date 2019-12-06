Eagles Injury Update: Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor, Kamu Grugier-Hill miss practice again

For the second straight day, the Eagles were without three key players at practice.

Derek Barnett (ankle), Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and Nelson Agholor (knee) all missed Friday's session after also missing Thursday.

It's rare for players to miss the first two practice days of the week and play that weekend.

Barnett, it seemed, hurt his ankle during the loss to the Dolphins but was able to finish the game, playing 50 snaps. This season, Barnett is second on the team in sacks with 4 1/2 and has played more snaps (78 percent) than any other defensive lineman.

The only other defensive players to play more than him this season are Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

If Barnett can't play on Monday, it's likely Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat will see more playing time and perhaps Genard Avery will see a few more snaps. Maybe even Daeshon Hall or Shareef Miller might get to play a bit.

Agholor has been dealing with his knee injury since the Patriots game. He missed the game against Seattle, but returned last week to play 63 snaps against the Dolphins. Last week, Agholor was limited in practice the first two days of the week and was not given a game status.

If Agholor can't play, Greg Ward could perhaps have a bigger role on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Grugier-Hill didn't report concussion symptoms until Thursday and was then placed into the NFL's concussion protocol. Based on the timing of all that, it seems like a long shot that he'll be able to play on Monday night.



