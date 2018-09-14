Eagles Injury Update: Darren Sproles has 'slight' hamstring injury, out for Sunday

Updated: 2:08 p.m.

Eagles running back/punt returner Darren Sproles has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa.

Sproles injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning. Sproles missed Thursday and Friday at practice.

"Just a slight hamstring [injury]," Pederson said.

Meanwhile, wide reciever and kick returner Shelton Gibson (quad) is listed as questionable.

If Sproles and Gibson both don't play, that means the Eagles would be without their top kick returner and punt returner. When asked about who would fill in, Pederson listed the same names that I wrote about here (see story).

Kick return: Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Nelson Agholor

Punt return: Clement, DeAndre Carter

In addition to his role as a punt returner, expect Clement to have an increased role on third downs.

The Eagles will have a walkthrough on Saturday before Sunday's game.

As for the other guys who have been on the injury report this week - Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery - neither will play Sunday in Tampa. Both have been ruled out. Nick Foles will start at quarterback, as we found out earlier in the week.

And Pederson said that Jeffery has looked good in his first week back at practice, but isn't yet cleared for contact either. He won't be allowed to play until the doctors are comfortable his surgically repaired shoulder can take a hit.

As for the latest on the Buccaneers: Corner Brent Grimes is out. DeSean Jackson and Jason Pierre-Paul are both questionable.

