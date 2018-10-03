Eagles Injury Update: Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Jason Peters, Tim Jernigan

Updated: 4:18 p.m.

Darren Sproles (hamstring), Corey Clement (quad), Fletcher Cox (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (chest) and Derek Barnett (shoulder) were all missing from Wednesday's practice.

As I understand it, Jeffery and Cox should be fine.

Sproles has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sproles is "day to day." Pederson wouldn't say whether or not Sproles would practice this week or be ready to play Sunday against the Vikings.

"I'm expecting for Darren to continue to work and work through his injury," Pederson said. "He's day to day, quite honestly. Again, as a runner, just want to make sure he's 100 percent."

Sproles is a 35-year-old running back with a hamstring injury, so it's understandable that he wouldn't come back very quickly. But the Eagles have missed him on third downs (especially in blitz pickup) and even with DeAndre Carter's 42-yard punt return, could still use Sproles in the return game.

Corey Clement

The Eagles' second-year running back popped back up on the injury report last Thursday with a quad injury that he played through the previous week. He was limited Thursday and Friday and was held out Sunday. Pederson on Wednesday said Clement did not re-injure that quad. Clement was kept out of the game for precautionary reasons.



Pederson stressed they didn't want to risk further injury so they kept him out.

Without Sproles and Clement, the Eagles have been hurting on third downs, when either one of them would be on the field.

Jason Peters

The future Hall of Famer has played every snap over the last two games, but he hasn't looked like himself since he injured his quad in practice before the Tampa Bay game. He was limited on Wednesday.



"From time to time, it flares up on him," Pederson said. "But he's tough, he's managing getting treatment on it every day."

Pederson said Peters is playing well, but said the quad injury does show itself a little bit on the film. That's not great.

Tim Jernigan

Jernigan (back) is on the NFI, so he isn't even eligible to play until Week 7, but based on Pederson's evasive comments Wednesday, you might not want to count on him.



Here was the full exchange:

Reuben Frank: How's Tim Jernigan doing? Is he making progress?

Pederson: "Yeah, he's doing well. He's making progress."

Roob: Do you expect him to play this year?

Pederson: "He's a guy that we'll just continue to monitor. I don't want to put a cap on him, limit him in any way and any other expectation than just him getting better and healthy at this time."

The Eagles have really missed Jernigan this year. Without him, they've basically had a three-man rotation of true DTs in Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata and Destiny Vaeao. Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett get snaps inside and the Eagles just promoted Treyvon Hester to the active roster. But none of that makes up for not having Jernigan.

