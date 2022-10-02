Eagles injury update: Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata questionable to return vs. Jaguars

A couple key Eagles questionable to return vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are down early and a couple of key Eagles are questionable to return against the Jaguars.

Both Darius Slay (forearm) and Jordan Mailata (shoulder) left the game in the first quarter, spent time in the medical tent and then went to the locker room.

Without Mailata, the Eagles have Jack Driscoll at left tackle. While Driscoll played mostly left tackle in training camp, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said they were going to cross-train him on the other side.

Driscoll is the backup swing tackle now that Andre Dillard is on IR with a broken forearm. Dillard is expected to return this season but isn’t even eligible until next week.

With Slay out of the game, second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson is playing in his place.

The Eagles were already in this game without starting nickel corner Avonte Maddox, who hurt his ankle in practice on Thursday. Josiah Scott got the start in his place. The Jaguars have targeted Scott a lot early.