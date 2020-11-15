Eagles injury update: Dallas Goedert cleared after being checked for concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Keep track of all the Eagles’ injuries during their Week 10 game against the Giants:

1:52 p.m.: It was surprising to see Sua Opeta start at left guard today over Nate Herbig. But Herbig dealt with a finger injury during the week and apparently it's pretty serious.

I’m told Nate Herbig has a very painful finger injury



I’m told the finger was pushed back into his hand and affects his whole hand movement pic.twitter.com/TgVpAxnpzy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2020

1:29 p.m.: Giants WR Darius Slayton (shoulder) has returned to the game after being listed as questionable. That's good news for New York.

1:26 p.m.: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been cleared to return to this game after he was checked for a concussion. Goedert was pulled off the field during the Eagles’ first offensive drive by a concussion spotter. But he’s OK. That’s good news because the Eagles are still without Zach Ertz. Richard Rodgers is the second tight end today.

