We have the first two injuries of training camp and they both involve defensive backs.

On days like Friday, when Doug Pederson doesn't address the media, there is no injury update from the Eagles, so the nature and severity of these injuries is unknown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There were no team drills Friday so guys who are rehabbing - Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod, Corey Clement and Fletcher Cox - participated in positional drills.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

LeBlanc suffered an unknown injury at some point. He was seen in the locker room after practice Thursday and seemed fine and spoke with reporters without mentioning an injury and didn't have any ice bags or the other usual signs of an injury. However, he didn't participate Friday and wasn't even out on the field with a trainer. So something apparently flared up between practices. No word on how serious it is.

S Blake Countess

Countess was out early doing some work on his own but quickly went inside with a trainer. Countess was limited in OTAs by a foot injury that dates back to late last year with the Rams, but he was a full participant on Thursday. The Eagles could just be bringing him back slowly.

OG Brandon Brooks

Brooks, six months out from his torn Achilles, got some work in group install on Friday, again a remarkable achievement considering how recent his injury was. Brooks is still questionable for the opener, but seeing him out there during installation was pretty amazing (see story).

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Eagles Injury Update: Cre'Von LeBlanc, Blake Countess, Brandon Brooks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia