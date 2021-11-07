Eagles injury update: Avonte Maddox exits, then returns

Key Eagles DB exits Chargers game, then returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost Avonte Maddox for about a quarter on Sunday.

The Eagles’ 25-year-old nickel cornerback limped off the field in the first quarter with a knee injury and was officially listed as questionable to return, but he got back on the field about five minutes into the second quarter.

After getting checked out by trainers on the sideline during the Chargers’ second drive, Maddox limped his way into the locker room..

Losing Maddox would've been a big loss for the Eagles if Maddox can’t return. Maddox has played very well this season and in this game was going to see a lot of Chargers Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

In Maddox’s absence, Andre Chachere got on the field ahead of rookie Zech McPhearson. On a huge 4th-down stop on the goal line, Chachere and Darius Slay combined for a huge stop.

The Chargers on their second drive of the game — the drive when Maddox got hurt — marched 98 yards but came away empty handed after a huge goal line stand from Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

The Eagles don’t have many defensive backs active for this game. The only other corner dressed for this game is McPhearson.

