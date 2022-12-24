Eagles injury update: Avonte Maddox leaves in 2nd quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Avonte Maddox made a huge play but he paid the price for it.

After Maddox sacked Dak Prescott on the first play of the second quarter, he had to leave the field with a toe injury. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent, Maddox had to walk into the locker room.

Maddox was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Before Maddox even got to the tunnel, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys their first lead of the game.

Maddox has been playing at a high level this season but he’s dealt with some injuries. In his place, Josiah Scott is the Eagles’ nickel cornerback.

That’s such a big deal because of how much Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb plays inside. In the last two games, Lamb has played around 59% of his snaps from the slot. Expect the Cowboys to continue to attack Scott if Maddox can’t return.

Maddox, 26, has played in eight games this season but has missed time with a couple different injuries. He has played the last two against the Giants and Bears after a stint on IR with a hamstring injury. And now the Eagles are without him again.

And, remember, the Eagles are still without starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has a lacerated kidney and won’t be eligible to return until next week against the Saints. So the Eagles are operating their secondary without two key starters.

At least rookie safety Reed Blankenship (knee) returned this week after missing a game. He and Marcus Epps started at safety in this one.