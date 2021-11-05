Eagles injury update: Anthony Harris, Jalen Reagor expected to play vs. Chargers

A few key injured Eagles expected to play vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A few key Eagles who seemed in danger of missing Sunday’s game are expected to play against the Chargers.

Jalen Reagor (ankle), Anthony Harris (hands, groin), Jack Driscoll (hand), Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and Fletcher Cox (knee) will all be up for Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

The only player who has been ruled out for this game is receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has an ankle injury.

Reagor left last Sunday’s game in Detroit early with an ankle injury and even needed to be carted inside. But during his short NFL career, he has shown the ability to recover from injuries question.

Harris has missed the last two games with his injuries. He was a full participant in practice this week but has casts on both of his thumbs, which could affect him on Sunday. That’s something to watch.

Without JJAW, there’s a chance the Eagles could elevate John Hightower for the first time this season. He was protected on the practice squad this week. It also seems likely Jordan Howard will be elevated for this game.

As the Eagles go into this weekend, they have one spot available on their 53-man roster. Perhaps it could be for tight end Tyree Jackson, who has been practicing for a few weeks as he comes back from a back fracture.

“We have another day to figure that out,” Nick Sirianni said. “So we’re still sorting through some things. We’ll know a little bit more about that tomorrow.”

When the Eagles traded Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman mentioned Jackson a few times. The Eagles want to see what they have in the QB-turned-TE.

